Benchmark Lowers LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Hold

Benchmark lowered shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.30.

LHCG opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average of $138.76. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

