Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 420 ($5.50) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.52) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.31) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.17) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 407.56 ($5.34).

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 321.40 ($4.21) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 320.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 341.75. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 274.60 ($3.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.92).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 4.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.73), for a total value of £52,223.40 ($68,408.96).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

