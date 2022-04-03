Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 630 ($8.25) price objective on the stock.

FAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of LON FAN opened at GBX 410.50 ($5.38) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 463.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 497.78. The firm has a market cap of £813.22 million and a PE ratio of 30.86. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 387 ($5.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 565 ($7.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Volution Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

In other news, insider Paul Hollingworth purchased 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($26,224.55).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

