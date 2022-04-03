Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback 200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

