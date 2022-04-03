Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,524 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 21.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPLX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Mplx stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.60%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

