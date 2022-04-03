Bessemer Group Inc. Has $605,000 Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 211.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,423,000 after purchasing an additional 110,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.96.

QRVO opened at $121.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.99. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.