Bessemer Group Inc. Has $768,000 Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 over the last ninety days. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

