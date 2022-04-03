Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $94.91 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.