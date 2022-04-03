Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average is $101.17. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.