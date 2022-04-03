Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Shares of DSGX opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

