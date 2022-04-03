Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 244 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Waters by 16.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Waters by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Waters by 152.3% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $308.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.30. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $286.34 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

