BIDR Price Down 0.3% This Week (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.70 million and $34.34 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

