Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BGFV opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $363.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

