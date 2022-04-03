Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). Bilibili reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bilibili.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,908,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 173,508 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,170,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,304,000 after purchasing an additional 287,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 281,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

BILI traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,422,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,664,814. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.35. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bilibili (BILI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.