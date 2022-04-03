BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of BLRX stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioLineRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
