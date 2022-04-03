BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

