BitTorrent Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $22,397.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.71 or 0.00247715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008748 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006080 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005736 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002107 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

