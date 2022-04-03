BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.11.

NASDAQ BL opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,431,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,931,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

