Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLND. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

