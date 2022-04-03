Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $5.50. The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $4.52. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Blend Labs shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 134,180 shares.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. Blend Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

