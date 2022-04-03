Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $138.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.