Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $138.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.15.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
