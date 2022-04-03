BMO Capital Markets Increases Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $81.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Shares of BMY opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 126,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $4,064,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $831,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 72,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

