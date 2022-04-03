BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($76.92) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s current price.

BNP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €67.24 ($73.89).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €51.69 ($56.80) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($76.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.91.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

