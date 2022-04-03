BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 29th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years.

DSM stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

