Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

NYSE:BCC opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.71. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.67%.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after buying an additional 67,416 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.