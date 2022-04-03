Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLX. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

BLX stock traded down C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.04. The company had a trading volume of 185,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 250.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.94. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$44.12.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 412.50%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

