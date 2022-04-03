BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BorgWarner stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

