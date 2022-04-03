BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $57.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,834,000 after acquiring an additional 369,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,734,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,721,000 after acquiring an additional 99,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,133,000 after purchasing an additional 418,828 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,242,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,265,000 after purchasing an additional 186,383 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

