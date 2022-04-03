Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Down 5.2%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. 6,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 272,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boxed in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.67.
Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
