Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.
BYD opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72.
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.
In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 46.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $5,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
