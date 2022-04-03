Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 106,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.