Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $70.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRZE. Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.12. Braze has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

