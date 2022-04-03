Brewin Dolphin’s (BRW) “Suspended” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their suspended rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRW. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.63) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 417 ($5.46).
Shares of LON BRW opened at GBX 512 ($6.71) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.37 ($6.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 348.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.98.
About Brewin Dolphin (Get Rating)
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.
