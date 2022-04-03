British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTLCY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.60) to GBX 640 ($8.38) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

BTLCY stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. British Land has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

