Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $27.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BRX stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,291,750. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

