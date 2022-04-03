Brokerages Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) will post $4.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $7.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 830.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.05 million, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $36.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. 15.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,756,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 931,372 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 644,788 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,109,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,033,000.

ADAP opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

