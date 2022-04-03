Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) to post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,525. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $171.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 93,331 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 108,236 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

