Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) to post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%.
NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,525. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $171.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.64.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 93,331 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 108,236 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
