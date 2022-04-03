Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. Franklin Street Properties reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

