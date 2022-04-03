Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) to post sales of $12.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $12.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $54.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.36. 3,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $134.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

