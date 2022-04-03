Brokerages Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.31. Old National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

ONB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.28. 2,005,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

