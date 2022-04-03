Brokerages Expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Endeavor Group reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.79.

Shares of EDR stock traded down 0.02 on Thursday, reaching 29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 454,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is 29.20. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 35.28.

In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,486 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

