Brokerages Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.19. Heritage Insurance posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Insurance in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. 143,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.50. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

