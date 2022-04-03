Brokerages Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.13). Luminar Technologies reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $220,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $2,042,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 140,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,150 and have sold 463,105 shares worth $6,594,392. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after buying an additional 724,816 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

