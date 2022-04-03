Brokerages Expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.75 Million

Analysts predict that Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) will announce $108.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.30 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full year sales of $624.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $684.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $913.70 million, with estimates ranging from $897.80 million to $929.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redbox Entertainment.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
