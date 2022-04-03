Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will post $130.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.61 million to $132.33 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $555.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $560.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $582.46 million, with estimates ranging from $580.22 million to $584.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

USPH stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.76. 111,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,679. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $123.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

