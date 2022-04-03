Brokerages Expect United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.36 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UNFI opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

