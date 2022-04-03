Brokerages Set ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target at $58.50

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.68. 100,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,035. The company has a market cap of $408.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam acquired 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

