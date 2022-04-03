Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) PT at C$230.82

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$230.82.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$185.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$184.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$168.80 and a 12-month high of C$213.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

