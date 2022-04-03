Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Target Price at $44.38

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPXWF opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.