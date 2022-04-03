Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target at $56.80

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.80.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 145,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

