Brokerages Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target at $62.60

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on CEVA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get CEVA alerts:

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,346. CEVA has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $963.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,153.00, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.